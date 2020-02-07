Minot Mayor announces mission for 2020: One voice. One mission. One Minot.

Plenty of people were on hand Thursday night wanting to see what the future of their city holds for them at Minot’s State of the City Address.

“Just to partake in city activity. If you don’t like what’s going on maybe you can change it or find out the actual information for yourself,” said Leif Snyder.

Snyder is taking the opportunity now to get answers for himself. His main concern? Pedestrian accessibility, especially in the winter.

“Just tromping through three feet of snow is not exactly what I would call ‘accessible,” said Snyder.

Snyder said he’s also concerned about the flood project.

“Being a Northeast resident, the flood project concerns me, but I pretty much had all the questions I need answers that I got,” said Snyder.

It isn’t just at Thursday’s event that Mayor Shaun Sipma wants the community to engage with city leaders.

The mission for 2020 unity — One voice. One mission. One Minot.

“It’s improvements of communication, it’s improvements of how we communicate with the public as a city. It is understanding what our ‘one message’ is perceived by the outside world, whether it be on social media, or in print or on television. It is just critically important to our community or to any community to have that one voice,” said Sipma.

“We need to know what the majority of people want in this community and that’s a big piece of it. Social media certainly has a place in our society, but being able to have that one-on-one connection with the city officials, or with the elected officials, both sharing that information and receiving it.”

On Monday, there will be a public input meeting for Phase 5 of the flood protection project. It will be at Roosevelt Elementary School at 6:30.