Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma addresses community in virtual 2021 State of the City

Minot’s 2021 State of the City address looked a little different this year. Instead of being in front of a crowd, Mayor Shaun Sipma spoke to residents virtually.

Sipma touched on the pandemic and its effect on not only the community, but the state as a whole.

He also thanked healthcare workers and first responders for their service during the past year.

A major aspect of his address was ongoing projects like flood protection.

“The Maple Diversion, in late 2020 this phase became eligible for federal funding. Although much work remains to secure the funding for the approximately $90 million project, that will help protect many residents in the river valley,” said Sipma.

Once complete, that project, along with Phases 1 through 3, will help protect more than 60% of the community.

If you missed the address, you can watch it in full by clicking HERE.

