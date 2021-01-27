Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma lifts mask mandate, effective Friday

Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma has lifted the citywide mask mandate through an executive order, which will take effect Friday at 8 a.m.

Sipma said his decision was based on Gov. Doug Burgum’s move of the state to the low-risk category.

Mask mandates will remain in place at the Minot International Airport and on City of Minot

buses due to federal executive orders.

According to a press release, all City of Minot fire stations and the Minot Police Department will remain closed to the public to help protect the City’s first responders. Visitors to the Police Department should ring the buzzer on the door at the east entrance and an officer will meet them outside.

Mask mandates relating specifically to City buildings and City employees were adopted by the

City Council, and will remain in effect until they are modified or terminated by the Council.

Those items will be on the agenda for the Feb. 1 council meeting.