Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma lifts mask mandate, effective Friday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Minot_Mayor_Shaun_Sipma_1_20181218162937

Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma has lifted the citywide mask mandate through an executive order, which will take effect Friday at 8 a.m.

Sipma said his decision was based on Gov. Doug Burgum’s move of the state to the low-risk category.

Mask mandates will remain in place at the Minot International Airport and on City of Minot
buses due to federal executive orders.

According to a press release, all City of Minot fire stations and the Minot Police Department will remain closed to the public to help protect the City’s first responders. Visitors to the Police Department should ring the buzzer on the door at the east entrance and an officer will meet them outside.

Mask mandates relating specifically to City buildings and City employees were adopted by the
City Council, and will remain in effect until they are modified or terminated by the Council.

Those items will be on the agenda for the Feb. 1 council meeting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/27

Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

NDC JAN 27 2ND HR

United Tribes Basketball

WDA Hockey

WDA Basketball

Class B Basketball

SNAP increase

Fire & COVID-19

GoPro found after 6 years at the bottom of Honolulu ocean returned to owner

Local Election Parties

Vaccine Debate

DAPL Appeal

KX Convo: Sen. Kevin Cramer

Winter Driving Reminders

Chocolates for Shopping

Firefighter Competition

Memory Bears

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/26

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News