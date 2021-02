Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma’s 2021 State of the City address will go virtual this year.

On Tuesday, Sipma said he will discuss the struggles of the past year, and things to look forward to in 2021.

He’ll also announce the first ever Citizen of the Year award.

According to Derek Hackett, the city’s public information officer, the address is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. and can be live-streamed on Facebook or the City of Minot YouTube channel.