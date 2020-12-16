Minot Mayor still searching for Citizen of the Year

The city of Minot is still in search of its finest citizen. Mayor Shaun Sipma is seeking nominations for his Citizen of the Year challenge.

He says so far, he’s only received a few submissions.

Sipma says this is a good opportunity to hear the stories of people going above and beyond in the Magic City. He says with everything going on in 2020, the good deeds of others need to be celebrated.

“There has been so many fantastic things that have been done just on the premise of COVID. The 3D mask printing, the mask making, the delivery of food to health care workers, to those that have stood outside at Trinity hospital and prayed. Just to name a few,” Sipma said.

The winner will receive $1,000 for a local charity of their choice and the video creator will receive 100 chamber bucks.

The deadline to nominate someone has been extended to Jan. 15.

