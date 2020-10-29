Minot Men’s Winter Refuge hosting Halloween 5K and Fun Run

A local nonprofit has a way for you to work off some of those Halloween treats this weekend, while also helping those in need.

The Minot Men’s Winter Refuge is hosting a Halloween 5K and Fun Run at the Berry Acres Pumpkin Patch this Saturday.

You can totally wear a costume, and all the proceeds will go toward the shelter and its services including housing and transportation.

The Executive Director of the Refuge says he hopes the run can provide some Halloween excitement along with community awareness.

“Because of COVID it’s the first fundraiser we’ve been able to do for a year so we’re just excited to be able to get out and do something that’s a fun event and can raise a little money and raise some awareness about what we do at the shelter,” Minot Men’s Winter Refuge Executive Director Mike Zimmer said.

The event begins Saturday at 11 a.m. You can learn how to participate by clicking here.