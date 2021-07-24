Minot Minotauro player drafted by the Anaheim Ducks

Kyle Kukkonen, a forward for the Minot Minotauros this past season, was taken with the 162nd overall pick in the 6th round of the NHL Draft by the Anaheim Ducks.

Kyle Kukkonen becomes the first current Tauro taken in the NHL Draft being selected with the second pick of the sixth round by the Anaheim Ducks! #ChargeAhead pic.twitter.com/uftIoStLSp — Minot Minotauros (@MinotauroHockey) July 24, 2021

The Maple Grove, MN native scored 9 goals during his 19 appearances, finishing the season with 16 total points.

Kukkonen becomes the second Minotauro to be drafted to the NHL, the first being Merrick Madsen, who was a goaltender for Minot in 2013.

The Ducks now have the rights to Kukkonen, as he will be attending and playing for Michigan Tech for the 2021-2022 season.