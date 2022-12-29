MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Normally, hockey fans are told to be on their best behavior. That means no throwing items on the ice.

But, that’s exactly what fans are being told to do in Minot, and for good reason!

The Teddy Bear toss is not a new tradition to the sport of hockey, especially in Minot.

The Minotauros have turned their teddy bear toss into an annual event, to support local organizations.

“The teddy bear toss game is a game that everybody can look forward to, and here in Minot, it’s grown to something that’s really special to us, and our organization, and our players, but most importantly, it’s special and supported by the community,” said Minot Minotauros Head Coach, Cody Campbell.

This year, 15 nonprofits will benefit from the bears thrown on the ice tonight after the first Minotauros goal.

And for fans who cannot attend the game tonight, there is a virtual toss happening on the Minotauros website, where you can play and make a donation.

“A way around the holidays to provide some cheer and joy to people that need it, so like I said, it’s been something that’s really well supported by the community here, and we hope to have a thousand plus bears out there tonight,” added Campbell.

Tauros players always have high energy when playing in front of the Pepsi rink crowd, but today, they will supply just a little more spark on the ice.

Not only is this a great way to get the fans involved in the game, but the players love it just as much.

“To see the fans’ reaction, see them throw the bears on the ice, it’s super fun. The whole team gets to go out and collect the bears, and that’s always a blast, I think just going out there with my teammates picking up the bear, you know it’s for a good cause. Probably getting a few pictures and things like that, and just doing something with my teammates, it’s awesome,” said Minotauros Defenseman, Nick O’Hanisain.

Fans are also encouraged to bring new or gently-used teddy bears to throw on the ice.

The Minotauros host the Bobcats tonight at the Pepsi Rink.