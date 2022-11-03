MINOT, ND (KXNET) — People in North Dakota have always provided a strong support system for Veterans.

One example is the Together With Veterans organization, a community-based suicide prevention program for rural veterans.

But they need your help to continue the services they provide.

The Minot Minotauros has partnered with the organization for Saturday’s game.

The Tauros will be wearing the special “Together with Veterans” jerseys.

These special jerseys are currently being auctioned off on the hockey team’s website with 100% of the proceeds going to Together With Veterans, to assist their suicide prevention efforts.

“Everyone, especially in Minot, knows a veteran, or has a veteran in their family. And I’ve personally, we’ve had a member of my family commit suicide, and it is an unbearable weight for a long time. And if we can help Together With Veterans save even just one life and spare a family that pain, it’s a worthwhile cause,” said Ken Oda, the Director of Operations for the Minot Minotauros.

The auction closes at 9 P.M. on Saturday, and the winners will be able to take their jersey home with them after the game.