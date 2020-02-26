Minot Mischief: police still searching for suspects

Police in Minot are still trying to find out who caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to vehicles and businesses this weekend.

On Saturday, police responded to a vehicle parked downtown with a broken window. Three more cars in the same parking lot had their tires slashed.

A few businesses downtown were vandalized as well, including the Railroad Museum of Minot. A board member from the museum said two windows were broken. In all, she estimated repairs will cost about $2,000. She said it was disheartening to find the damage.

“I don’t know why children or young adults have to vandalize things, but as one of the community board members of the museum board members, we’d appreciate it if they wouldn’t vandalize anything anymore,” said Gracie Moore, board member.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call 701-852-0111.

The Railroad Museum is looking for donations to cover the cost of the broken windows, click here to donate.