MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — According to the National Library of Medicine, Multiple Sclerosis affects approximately 400,000 people in the United States and over 2 million people worldwide.

Multiple Sclerosis is a disease that impacts the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves, which make up the central nervous system and controls everything we do. There are treatments for this disease, but there is no cure.

After two years of searching for answers to her aches and pains, Samantha Brown, a Minot mother of two, was diagnosed with M.S.

“It’s a really hard disease to diagnose. They try to rule out everything else, essentially to make that diagnosis. So it was a long two years and unfortunately taking the two years to be diagnosed made things progress as well,” said Samantha Brown.

Since her diagnosis, life for Brown has been a tough uphill climb…Especially when she thinks about her 6-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son.

“As it progressed, it meant that there were days that I struggled to be able to stand in the kitchen and make my kids dinner, and that put a lot of weight on my husband,” added Brown. “Playing tag with my kids is something I had to sit down for, I wasn’t able to do that,”

Brown is seeking HSCT treatment, but it is not available in the United States because it’s currently in clinical trials in Pueblo, Mexico. HSCT is not a cure for M.S., however, it can stop the disease from progressing any further. It does not guarantee that her symptoms won’t come back, but as of now, this is her best chance at stopping the progression.

“I would end up crying just at a grocery shopping trip at Walmart because I wasn’t able to do the entire grocery shopping trip because my legs hurt so bad, and I would have to leave, go sit in the car and let my husband finish,” said Brown.

Over the past few months, Brown says her family has been her main support system and will do anything to make sure that she has everything she needs.

“My husband is 100 percent like my lifeline when I come home, he’s taken on a lot more than I wish he had to and he’s just such a wonderful father to our children and he steps up where I have to step back,” stated Brown.