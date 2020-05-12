Minot Municipal Court re-opens Monday, May 18 with new guidelines

Correction to the exception of Judge Ashley Beall: a plexiglass shield has been installed in front of her to protect both parties during court appearances.

After 62 days Minot Municipal Court will be back in session on Monday, May 18, but things won’t be ‘business as usual.’

People attending court should go alone, if possible. 

Now, they’ll enter through the south door on the west side of the city auditorium and it will be set up for one-way flow of traffic. 

There will be hand sanitizing stations available and surfaces will be cleaned immediately after they’re touched. 

People should wear a mask and practice social distancing. Most staff will wear a mask as well, with the exception of Judge Ashley Beall. However, a plexiglass shield has been installed in front of her to protect both parties during court appearances.

“The reason we think it’s important that she doesn’t wear a mask is because we do have clients who are hard of hearing and we want them to be able to see her entire face to make sure that there is good understanding about what she’s trying to say to them,” said Laurie Nishek, administrative clerk, Minot Municipal Court.

Appearances are scheduled at 9 a.m. or 9:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday, excluding major holidays.

The lobby is still closed, but there are three ways you can pay your bill:

Over the phone with a Visa or MasterCard by calling 701-857-4759.

By mail: Minot Municipal Court, P.O. Box 5006, Minot, ND 58702

Or drop box: East side of the Minot Police Department — public entrance.

