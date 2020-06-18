Minot murder suspect held on $1 million bond

A suspect in a murder case made his initial appearance in court Wednesday.

25-year-old Duell Clifton has been charged with AA-felony for murder and a class C-felony for tampering with evidence.

According to authorities, Clifton murdered 22-year-old Alytreus Clifton in Faith, South Dakota. 

He was later transported to Ward County where he went in front of a judge today who set his bond at $1 million.

If found guilty, he faces life in prison, without parole. Clifton’s pre-trial hearing is scheduled for August 27.

