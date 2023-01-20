MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota is one of the nation’s fastest developing states, growing by more than 16% since 2010.

The Census Bureau has added the state’s fourth metropolitan planning organization to the map.

Minot alone has grown more than 20% in the last 10 years and recently reached a population of more than 50,000 people.

This has been a goal set by leaders for nearly 50 years.

Economic development specialists say hitting this milestone opens more doors for business, agriculture, and energy.

“Businesses as they look at it, they say okay, where am I going to find the most people? Where am I going to have the most success with my business? Some business models and some business plans say I’ve got to go where the people are. Some of these businesses say once you reach that 50,000 censuses, then I’ll pay more attention to you,” said Mark Lyman, the Economic Development Specialist for the Minot Chamber EDC

An action that must be taken with the metropolitan status is developing a transportation improvement program.

Discussions are currently being held about building a highway corridor around the city.