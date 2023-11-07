MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — This week, Minot city leaders have approved the hiring of Tom Joyce as an Assistant City Manager — a new position that has just recently been added to the city’s budget.

Joyce spent 28 years in the Air Force, and retired as a Colonel. For the last three years, he has served as the Deputy to the Garrison Commander at Fort Carson, in Colorado Springs. He will now be the point person for the utility, public works, and engineering departments in Minot, as well as help to keep flood control projects and the NAWS project on task.

“We will use Tom’s leadership experience and training to further mentor and develop employees within our organization,” explained Minot’s City Manager Harold Stewart. “He interviewed really well, and had high marks from both the interview panels and the groups that participated. Ultimately, I think he’s a good fit for our current needs.”

Joyce’s first day on the job will be January 15th, 2024.