True-crime author C.J. Wynn will be hosting an author visit and book signing Saturday at the Depot in Minot from 3-5 p.m.

Wynn grew up in Minot, and recently published a novel following the 2015 Angila Wilder murder case — Which saw the arrest of her ex-husband Richie Wilder and his current wife Cynthia.

Books will be available for purchase at the event, and masks are required.

Doors open at 2:30 and a cash bar will be available.