Minot native Gary Cederstrom retires from MLB umpiring after 31 years

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 25: Dave Martinez #4 of the Washington Nationals speaks with umpire Gary Cederstrom #38 against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning in Game Three of the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park on October 25, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

A North Dakotan who umpired in four MLB World Series has retired.

Gary Cederstrom announced in a tweet from an unverified Twitter handle, “I have retired. It was a great ride.”

The news was first reported by the website closecallsports.com.

Cederstrom, who was born in Bismarck and graduated from Minot High School, umpired Major League Baseball beginning in 1989. He went on to umpire the World Series in 2005, 2011, 2015, and 2019.

As for what’s next: Cederstrom’s announcement tweet reads, “Gone fishing.”