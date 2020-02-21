Minot native Gary Cederstrom retires from MLB umpiring after 31 years

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 25: Dave Martinez #4 of the Washington Nationals speaks with umpire Gary Cederstrom #38 against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning in Game Three of the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park on October 25, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

A North Dakotan who umpired in four MLB World Series has retired.

Gary Cederstrom announced in a tweet from an unverified Twitter handle, “I have retired. It was a great ride.”

The news was first reported by the website closecallsports.com.

Cederstrom, who was born in Bismarck and graduated from Minot High School, umpired Major League Baseball beginning in 1989. He went on to umpire the World Series in 2005, 2011, 2015, and 2019.

As for what’s next: Cederstrom’s announcement tweet reads, “Gone fishing.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/21"

Friday Forecast: Another sunny day with even warmer highs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Forecast: Another sunny day with even warmer highs"

FURRY FRIDAY: MEET BOULDER THE CAT

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY: MEET BOULDER THE CAT"

Skull Breaker Challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Skull Breaker Challenge"

Bismarck Double Stabbing Noon Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Double Stabbing Noon Update"

Custer Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Custer Park"

Fight over Mineral Rights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fight over Mineral Rights"

New Theater

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Theater"

FEMA Map Appeal

Thumbnail for the video titled "FEMA Map Appeal"

Security Scare

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security Scare"

Thursday, February 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, February 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Books

Thumbnail for the video titled "Books"

Boy Scouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy Scouts"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/20"

Petty Theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Petty Theft"

MAFB B-52s

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB B-52s"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/20"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/20"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny and much warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny and much warmer"

Old Town Road

Thumbnail for the video titled "Old Town Road"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge