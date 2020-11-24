Minot native Josh Duhamel back home for screening of new film, ‘Buddy Games’

One of North Dakota’s favorite sons is bringing his work home.

Screenings were held this weekend in Minot for Minot native Josh Duhamel’s new film, Buddy Games.

They were small screenings, of course, because of COVID-19, but the movie is extra-special for Duhamel because it makes his debut as a film director.

He also stars in the comedy.

He says sitting in the director’s chair added an extra challenge.

“When you’re directing something, you’re not just directing, you’re also answering from the wardrobe department, or the art department, or the camera department, or locations, or producers, or money, or whatever it is. That’s really what scared me the most, is do I have the wherewithal to be able to answer those questions? I knew enough to know that I didn’t have to know everything. I just had to surround myself with good people who I trust who would help me,” Duhamel said.

The movie is rated R. It’s now showing in theaters, and will be released on DVD and streaming services Tuesday.

