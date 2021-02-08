Minot native living in Nashville releases single “Loco por Dinero”

A Minot native now living in Nashville has released a single, partially inspired by the pandemic.

Heather Brockell, or known as her stage name Heather Rae, moved to Tennessee in January of 2020 and hoped it would help boost her music career.

But the pandemic took hold shortly after, and live performances and networking with others in the industry became next to impossible.

She says the song titled Loco Por Dinero, or “Crazy for Money,” came about after thinking of the financial impact on herself and the world due to the pandemic — and lots of time in her apartment.

“Started it out as a total joke. I had no intentions of actually finishing it but I realized that there were a lot of things that I would probably buy if I had more money, like frivolous things, and so yeah that was where the inspiration came from and it just kinda finished itself from there,” Brockell said.

Heather says her dad, Ed, is also featured on the song playing the bass. If you’d like to hear it, CLICK HERE.