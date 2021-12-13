Minot native survives flood of 2011, and now Kentucky tornadoes

Over the weekend, tornadoes destroyed homes and buildings and took the lives of over 80 people throughout the Midwest and South.

These natural disasters might bring back memories for Minot residents who had their own on June 22, 2011, when the city and surrounding areas endured a historical and devastating flood.

Mandy Shellabarger is one of those people.

“The sounding of the siren through the town of Minot is something that will haunt me for the rest of my life,” said Shellabarger.

She was born and raised in Minot and in the summer of 2011, she was taking classes at Minot State University.

She says her childhood home was destroyed.



“I don’t know how to put it into words, adequately put it into words, how it feels to see everything that you’ve ever known disappear,” said Shellabarger.

Shellabarger got married and moved to Mayfield, Kentucky, three years ago.

On Dec. 10, tornadoes and severe weather damaged buildings and homes in the South and the Midwest, including Kentucky.



“I felt, again, that similar heart-sinking knowing like again my town is going to be destroyed,” said Shellabarger.

Her home is OK, but she says many places in the area are destroyed.



“Nothing that we can’t fix,” said Shellabarger. “‘Course we’ll wait a while to fix what was damaged because there are people who need the supplies from Lowes, a lot more, Home Depot, a lot more than we do.”

Although two very different disasters, she says one thing they have in common is the resilience of the people.



“I know that this community will rally around each other and I know that we live in a great country who is already rallying around our state to come and help us,” said Shellabarger.

Shellabarger says she wants people going through these hard times to remember that their possessions are replaceable, but their family isn’t.

If you would like to send a monetary donation to help out the residents of Kentucky, go to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.