MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot wants to add two additional bus routes but will need an extra hand in order to do so.

Of these routes, one would cover the area near the new Trinity Health campus and Walmart, and the other would go north of the airport and west of Erik Ramstad Middle School. However, they can’t implement both of them without a bit of help.

The City Transit Superintendent says one driver has already been hired, but Minot needs the extra driver because both drivers need to work together on the routes. As such, they’ve put the call out for anyone looking to aid their community.

The position is considered open until filled, but if a driver needs CDL training, they would have to be hired within the next week or two.

“We do all the training,” said Minot’s Transit Superintendent, Brian Horinka. “Currently, it’s a Monday through Friday job. Hours range, eight hours a day, ranging from 6:30 in the morning til 7:15 at night, Monday through Friday. Yeah, it’s a good place to work, it’s a good career. So anybody that even thinks that they may be able to drive a bus or want to drive a bus or it interests them, please come and apply.”

Horinka says it’s difficult to add a route during busy times, which is why the routes would need to start by August 1.

If the city cannot find a driver, then the new routes won’t start running until next summer.