Minot officials are looking for volunteers to help with an unusual situation: Collecting debris and trash that has blown out of the city landfill in southwest Minot.

Recent high winds have taken a toll on the mounds of trash regularly dumped and buried at the facility. Gusts have scooped up and deposited all kinds of refuse onto land around the landfill.

On April 15, the city hopes to have a volunteer crew on hand to put the trash back where it belongs.

“I encourage volunteers to dress appropriately as clothing and shoes will get dirty,” Minot Mayor

Shaun Sipma said. “I also strongly suggest volunteers wear gloves, and bring a ‘grabber’ or

‘trash picker’ if they have one. We’ll be working to clean up debris over three quarter-sections of

land, so there’s a lot of work to do.”

Businesses including Target, Home Depot, Menards, Wal-Mart, Cash Wise Foods, and Marketplace Foods are providing materials for the clean-up event including trash bags and water.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m., with volunteers gathering north of the water tower located at 30th Street Southwest, just north of 37th Avenue Southwest.

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Anna Schraeder at the city manager’s office at

anna.schraeder@minotnd.org, or by calling 857-4750. Volunteers will be required to sign a liability waiver prior to assisting with the clean-up.