Minot non-profit to host free drive-through and deliver meals to those in need on Thanksgiving

As many families are finding new ways to gather for meals this holiday season, nonprofits are also finding creative ways to get food to those in need on Thanksgiving day.

The Minot Community Free Meal Committee will be hosting a free drive-through meal this year rather than a normal sit-down meal.

Christ Lutheran Church will be hosting the event in partnership, and although it may be a bit different this year volunteers are still excited to provide comfort for those in need.

“There’s people from all over the community that — come together and — try to fill people’s bellies obviously but their hearts with warmth and so — it’s just important for people to know that ya know they’re loved even though they might feel alone and isolated right now,” Committee member Elizabeth Kinlaw said.

The event is from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and delivery is available, to place an order click HERE.