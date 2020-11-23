Minot non-profit to host free drive-through and deliver meals to those in need on Thanksgiving

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As many families are finding new ways to gather for meals this holiday season, nonprofits are also finding creative ways to get food to those in need on Thanksgiving day.

The Minot Community Free Meal Committee will be hosting a free drive-through meal this year rather than a normal sit-down meal.

Christ Lutheran Church will be hosting the event in partnership, and although it may be a bit different this year volunteers are still excited to provide comfort for those in need.

“There’s people from all over the community that — come together and — try to fill people’s bellies obviously but their hearts with warmth and so — it’s just important for people to know that ya know they’re loved even though they might feel alone and isolated right now,” Committee member Elizabeth Kinlaw said.

The event is from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and delivery is available, to place an order click HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tom's Sunday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/22

Class A Volleyball State Championships

Class B Volleyball State Championships

COVID-19 and your heart

MAFB B-52 Bombers deployed

Energy company collecting gifts for kids in need

Saving the Maah Daah Hey Trail

Amber's Saturday Evening Forecast 11/21

COVID testing for kids

5th birthday parade

COVID-19 ND Watch 11-21-2020

Class B State Volleyball

Class A State Volleyball

New Dawn Business

Dog Daycare

KX Convo: Kim Norton

Minot New City Manager Hired

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Burgum on Mandate

Small Businesses

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss