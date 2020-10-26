Minot nonprofit asking for donations of unused Marketplace Foods gas stamps

A local Minot nonprofit is asking the community for its unused gas stamps from Marketplace Foods.

Community Action Partnership out of Minot is collecting the stamps in order to help those in need get where they need to go.

The stamps are converted into cards with a set dollar amount, which are given to those in need to help fill their tank.

In two years the program has received more than $1,800 of gas stamps and helped more than 130 individuals.

“There’s always a need for a little bit of gas to either go to work or to pick up your kids from school, drop off your kids at school and you have some parents that have kids that might be at two or three schools,” Community Action Executive Director Willy Soderholm said.

Donations can be dropped off or mailed to the Community Action Partnership building located at 2020 8th Ave SE, or at the participating businesses and organizations: