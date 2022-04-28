Minot Literacy Volunteers is selling books to help further its mission.

The organization offers free, one-on-one tutoring services for people looking to improve their reading, writing or English skills.

And twice a year, the group hosts a book sale to raise money to continue the program for community members.

There are a variety of books for sale, and you can even fill a bag of books for $5.

“We have fiction, nonfiction,” said Angelina Edison, the executive director, and program coordinator. “We have some sets. We have supplemental materials for homeschooling or students, teachers, resources like that. We have romance novels, we have mystery. We have it all.”

The book sale runs through Saturday and it is at the Adult Learning Center.

On Friday and Saturday, the book sale will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.