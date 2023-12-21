MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot North girls basketball team is looking to make an impact, as we’re getting closer to Christmas.

The team came together and made over 20 tie blankets, which they will donate to the Minot Police Department.

The blankets will be placed in police vehicles to be used when picking up children going into foster care.

Sentinel’s head coach, Justin Lauf, said the team just wanted to give back to the community that has helped them so much.

“It’s hard to name everybody, you know what I mean? But I’ve got a group of parents that are really good about getting the community. And we want to get involved. We’re a young basketball team. We’re a JV this year. We’ve got varsity next year. And we’re working on getting better. So supporting the community, the community supports us, hopefully, that helps out,” said Justin Lauf, Minot North head girls basketball coach.

The Minot North campus won’t be open to students until fall 2024; however, that doesn’t stop those athletes from making a difference.

They say providing this act of service helps the community and builds team chemistry in the process.

“I was super excited. I was really looking forward to helping out. And it’s a really special thing, especially helping out, to give back to the community. Absolutely, I think like Ashley said, it brings us closer together,” stated Aven Kelly, Minot North girls basketball player.

According to the state, there are more than 2,000 children in foster care in North Dakota.