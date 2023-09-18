MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — In less than a year, a new high school in Minot will be filled with students. But Minot North High School is providing more than just beautiful new amenities. Leaders say it’s reshaping the entire school district.

The Minot North Sentinels and the Magic City Magicians are already squaring off sports. But students will have to wait another year to actually walk the halls of Minot North High.

A new high school in Minot has been a long time coming, but for many, it’s worth the wait.

“Between flood recovery, the bond issue in 2014, and now we’re looking at well over $200 million in construction, it will be a beautiful facility,” said the Superintendent of Minot Public Schools, Dr. Mark Vollmer.

There are several projects underway on Minot North’s campus, including the remodeling of the existing building. Dr. Vollmer says that the project will be done by December 1, with the carpet and suspended ceilings going in soon.

The goal posts on the football field along with walls going up on several additional structures.

“It is so fun to see,” said Dr. Vollmer. “We are in the process now of putting up the walls around the pool, that will be a 50-meter stainless steel body pool Emersa system. It’s going to be phenomenal. Seating for 800 athletes on the deck at any given time. The addition work is coming along and it’s going great.”

But there is more to Minot North than will meet the eyes. Leaders say the additional high school is going to help boost graduation rates and career opportunities after graduation.

“The configuration of our high schools was one that very few have in the countryside,” said Pam Stroklund, the career and technical education director for Minot Public Schools. “So, that nine, 10, 11, 12, that transition, we lose students in between there and so moving the schools to nine-12, will allow us to align courses better.”

Central campus which is currently home to ninth and 10th graders, will become an additional sixth-eighth grade middle school once Minot North opens.

Boundary realignments for students are complete and teachers have already put in requests for the high school they’d like to teach at. However, the official teaching locations will be decided once students register for classes at Minot North this October.

“Now we’re going to have a comprehensive model like most schools do,” explained Dr. Vollmer. “That builds relationships with kids. Same principals, same counselors, same teachers. It just really is important for kids to have that support all the way through their high school experience.”

Along with a healthy rivalry between the two schools, educators say this new high school is the best thing to happen to this school district and its students. Minot North High School is set to open next August, for the 2024 school year. Leaders say to be on the lookout for registration dates and transfer decisions later on this fall.