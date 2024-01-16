MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Get some pep in your step and your pom poms set because one high school team is winning a lot in more ways than one.

The Minot North High School cheer team competed in the Best of the Midwest competition in Fargo.

This competition is all-inclusive. That means it’s not just high school teams it includes minis and the all-star teams as well.

Minot North’s team consists of 19 cheerleaders, who competed in multiple team events this weekend. And the results are in:

“We took first in the stunt off routine which is they have five girls and they dominate long of purely stunts and we also took home the title for best stunts of the high school division so that is overall we had the best stunts,” said Carly Johnson, the cheer coach for Minot North High School.

But that is not the only team event they placed in.

“And we took second in gameday and timeout which are big team routines of everyone. And then our triple threat which is a trio and they do a minute-long dance of jumps and all that. They took second. And then our dynamic duo which is the same as triple threat, just two girls, they took third home,” said Johnson.

To the team, every single member of the squad makes them winners. The hard work and dedication can be seen in every jump, cheer, and routine.

“It meant a lot to us since we are lower classmen so we have younger people and we are competing as a varsity team so it was really exciting, especially as it is our first year and getting so high on the scoreboard it was a lot of fun,” said Ariana Burlison, a sophomore cheerleader for Minot North High School.

“Winning this means that I have a play in this team and it is important. And I am moving, so I like to think that I can compete something for this team, like actually accomplish something, with them before I leave,” said Makynzie, a freshman cheerleader for Minot North High School.

And it takes a lot of dedication to get to where they are today.

“The most challenging thing would probably have been getting along and working out times we can practice because we all have lives outside of our sport,” said Makynzie.

The girls figured it out and the hard work paid off.

The team also accomplished something really unique as well.

“We did get hit zero pins which for that, it just means throughout the entire competition our team had no deductions from any routines so each of the girls got a little pin that said hit zero at best of the midwest, which is kind of super exciting,” said Johnson.

Coach Carly says she is proud of her girls and looks forward to more competitions to come and says the girls have the best work ethic she has ever seen.