Minot now among 2 other cities in the state to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Since 1992, fourteen states plus Washington, D.C., have made the switch from Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Now, the city of Minot has joined others in recognizing the day, becoming 1 of 3 in the Peace Garden State to observe the October holiday.

Since last year, the MSU Native American Cultural Awareness Club has been working to have Indigenous Peoples’ Day observed in Minot. At last week’s city council meeting, members voted to do just that.

“Gratitude. Like I said earlier this morning, that is what today means,” said Duane McGillis, Minot resident.

McGillis spoke at the meeting. He says he wasn’t too sure that the measure would pass, but hoped it would.

McGillis said, “I got there and I said my prayers out in my pick up and I felt good because I had some backing with the ladies and then after I spoke after I vented, I felt so blessed.”

McGillis says when he was growing up, things weren’t easy, but with this new proclamation, it gives him hope that things are getting better.

“Being called an Indian. I never did like it. I was called bad names in high school, and hearing you’re an Indian and you don’t belong here,” said McGillis.

Because of the pandemic, organizers Tawny Trottier Cale and Annette Mennem put on a virtual event to celebrate Monday — giving tours of the cultural center as well as sharing testimonials of others.

Cale says this is only the beginning of getting the recognition that Native Americans deserve.

“We’re hoping that we can work with organizers in the other cities and be able to put something together at the state level so that North Dakota can recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day,” said Cale.

Cale, who is with the North Dakota Human Rights Coalition, says for some it may not be a big deal,

but recognizing and valuing the original inhabitants of the land and their descendants are important and she hopes others follow suit in speaking out.

Cale added, “The visibility that we are trying to give to other Indigenous People, I hope that others see that and recognize it and use their own voices.”

Along with Minot, Grand Forks and Fargo also observe the day.