Minot now offering rapid COVID-19 tests

Rapid testing sites are expanding across North Dakota, and the Minot Fire Department is now offering fast, free COVID-19 tests — seven days a week.

“We’re learning as we go,” said Assistant Fire Chief Lonnie Sather.

Firefighters at Minot’s Fire Station 1 were busy administering rapid tests to the community with help from the National Guard.

It’s a self-administered test and results are given in about 15 minutes.

Sather says he wants people to pre-register to reduce the amount of time they spend in the firehouse, and they can move more people through the line.

“We had visited our kids in Fargo this weekend and we just wanted to make sure that we didn’t pick up anything when we were there. Just to give us a little vote of confidence that we don’t have it,” said Tobi Lynne.

“I do have interaction with my grandchildren and different things, and I shop for my mother and things like that, that it wouldn’t hurt to be tested,” said Marlene Brandt.

“Well, I just got tested positive for both Flu A and COVID and since he works in fast food as well, he’s getting tested just to make sure, if he is positive, he gets the paperwork,” said Narmeen Botani.

“Everybody seems to be happy with this one. The early tests where it felt like they were putting a hole in your brain were much more aggressive than these. These seem to be much preferred by the public,” said Sather.

The city says it will offer these rapid tests until further notice.

“We will adapt as we see necessary due to public demands,” said Sather.

Anyone can get tested, and if you’re wondering, it’s a little less invasive — the swab only goes half-way up your nose.