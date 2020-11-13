Minot nurse tells story of nearly month-long battle with COVID-19

Those on the frontlines of the pandemic are at more risk than anyone of contracting COVID-19.

One Minot nurse herself was hospitalized with coronavirus and says the experience has opened her eyes to just how quickly things can go downhill.

“I had never been hospitalized and I have no issues with my lungs, I don’t have asthma, nothing like that, now I have two inhalers that I have to use still occasionally,” Registered Nurse Kathryn Borud said.

Borud works at Trinity Hospital in Minot, and like many who contract it, when she began to feel ill she thought COVID-19 was a slim possibility.

“Low-grade fever and a little bit of sore throat but I thought maybe it was just my pregnancy with like a hot flash,” Borud said.

As the symptoms became worse, Borud, then 6 months pregnant, got tested and soon learned she was positive for coronavirus.

“It was kind of nervewracking at first just because as a nurse, you know, you see what COVID is doing to everyone,” she said.

Her worries faded after a week, as she thought she was on the mend

“Day seven I was feeling pretty good and I thought, you know, like shoot if this is it then like sweet,” Borud explained.

The next day, she said her symptoms became even worse.

And after attempts with medication failed, and her baby’s health at the top of her priority list, she went to the emergency room.

“They decided to admit me because of my O2 levels they said were borderline and then they diagnosed me with pneumonia-related to COVID,” she said.

After five days of treatment with remdesivir, breathing treatments and hourly monitoring of the baby, on day 17 of having COVID, Borud was released from the hospital.

But she says it was an experience she will never forget.

“You’re on a COVID unit so you can’t– you can’t see very many people. My mom had me put a stuffed animal in my window and then she stood across the street and waved for five minutes,” Borud explained.

Although Borud is getting back to work on Monday and ready to help the community, she has one message that she feels everyone can get behind.

“If we end up all getting sick, if our healthcare starts going down, then what– I mean who takes care of everyone and who takes care of us? Everyone in the city, the community I think everyone is just overwhelmed and that’s why it’s just really important to play our part,” Borud said.

She says she still has somewhat of a cough, but overall mom and baby are doing just fine.