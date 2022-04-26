MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Last year at this time, the temperature was 20 degrees warmer and gardeners were rolling up their sleeves to plant.

Now, with the late spring finally on its way, a green thumb expert told KX News what planting season will look like this year.

Nestled off of County Road 15, the nursery has blossomed.

Even though the snow may have set the planting season back a few weeks, Green Thumb Nursery in Minot says they are ready to fulfill all gardening and planting needs.

Cool temperatures, strong winds and even snow and hail have kept gardeners out of the dirt and waiting for the weather to change.

This year’s planting season is said to be about three weeks behind.

The owner of Green Thumb Greenhouse, Calvin Berry, recommends waiting for all snow to melt and temperatures to rise before planting.

He says the recent cold front has slowed down the spring rush, but many will be able to get their plants soon.

“It’s just going to push it back and condense it more until the middle of May up until the middle of June. The moisture is going to be great as far as the gardens go. The perennials are liking the snow cover, so it should be good,” said Berry.

Even though the cold hasn’t kept the greenhouse from preparing for the season, maintenance and inflation have become a challenge.

Berry says shipping costs are up 30% since last year, and labor costs have risen.

The weather has increased the use of the natural gas inside the greenhouse to keep plants growing in the colder climate.

And he’s seen the heating bill double from last year, and has been one of their biggest expenses.

Nevertheless, Berry says customers and his staff will be excited to get outside after the long winter.

“Just really anxious for the snow to melt, and get going on the Spring planting, and anxious to see all of my old customers again,” said Tamera Hunter-Haselu, planter at the Green Thumb Greenhouse.

While home gardeners waited out the storms, Green Thumb Greenhouse has still been blooming with fruits, vegetables and flowers.

The nursery also offers a unique service that caters to the unpredictable North Dakota weather.

Customers can bring plants and flowers to the nursery before planting season begins and employees will plant and care for them until they can be transplanted.

“It’s still a great time, you know, it’s not too late to bring your pots out, we can still get them planted up for you. And as soon as the snow is gone, we will have the potatoes and onions and vegetable stuff ready for you,” said Berry.

The nursery is open seven days a week and will extend its hours starting in May.