MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — If you have a lot of accumulated trash to toss, Minot is offering you a way to dispose of it for free.

From July 11 to 16, Minot residents can take their refuse to the city dump at no charge. Residents need to provide a current water bill as proof they are a city sanitation customer.

The landfill is open from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday during the summer

months. Just gather all your unwanted items and trash, show your city water bill and unload your refuse for free during the six-day period.

Residents can also drop off household hazardous waste at the landfill during the summer.