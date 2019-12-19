Minot offers free dumping at landfill over holidays

The City of Minot will offer free dumping at the city landfill between Dec. 23 and Jan. 4, 2020, to help residents dispose of excess trash accumulated during the holidays.

The free service is only for Minot residents who receive city sanitation services; those using the free service must present a copy of their water bill for verification. The landfill will be closed Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Containers will again be provided for residents with City sanitation services to drop off unwanted live Christmas trees. Containers will be placed at the compost collection sites at Oak Park and at 16th Street and 16th Avenue Southwest. The containers will be at the sites between Dec. 23 and Jan. 15.

“Residents should make sure they’ve removed all lights, decorations, and stands from the trees before dropping them off,” said Josh Kraft, sanitation superintendent. “These trees are shredded for mulch, so we don’t want anything left on them that would interfere with the shredding process.”

There will be no residential garbage collection on Tuesday, Dec. 24. All other sanitation collections will run as normally scheduled.