Minot offers free dumping at landfill over holidays

Local News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

The City of Minot will offer free dumping at the city landfill between Dec. 23 and Jan. 4, 2020, to help residents dispose of excess trash accumulated during the holidays.

The free service is only for Minot residents who receive city sanitation services; those using the free service must present a copy of their water bill for verification. The landfill will be closed Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Containers will again be provided for residents with City sanitation services to drop off unwanted live Christmas trees. Containers will be placed at the compost collection sites at Oak Park and at 16th Street and 16th Avenue Southwest. The containers will be at the sites between Dec. 23 and Jan. 15.

“Residents should make sure they’ve removed all lights, decorations, and stands from the trees before dropping them off,” said Josh Kraft, sanitation superintendent. “These trees are shredded for mulch, so we don’t want anything left on them that would interfere with the shredding process.”

There will be no residential garbage collection on Tuesday, Dec. 24. All other sanitation collections will run as normally scheduled.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-19"

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler"

MPS Gives Presents to All

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Gives Presents to All"

Low Nicotine Cigarettes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low Nicotine Cigarettes"

Peer to Peer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peer to Peer"

Red Kettles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red Kettles"

KT Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "KT Tree"

Star Fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Star Fund"

Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/18"

Sump Pumps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sump Pumps"

Impaired Driving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impaired Driving"

New Boots

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Boots"

Minot Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Survey"

Moritz Sport & Marine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Moritz Sport & Marine"

Unique Facts About The Winter Solstice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unique Facts About The Winter Solstice"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-18"

Wednesday: Sunshine & Warmth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Sunshine & Warmth"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge