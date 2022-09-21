MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A particular dog breed, that had been banned within one city’s limits, is now being welcomed with open arms.

After a 4 to 3 vote, Monday, Minot City Council members voted to lift the ban on Pit Bulls.

Before voting, council members heard from plenty of residents on both sides of the issue.

But, the council has decided the city will keep the ordinance against dangerous animals in place.

The dangerous animal ordinance says the animal can be put down or removed from city limits, along with sanctioning the owner, if they have not been training the dog correctly.

Passing by one vote, some city council members say they don’t think the dangerous animal ordinance is enough.

“These dogs are fine until they’re not and the, until they’re not, incidence are what I’m concerned about and the dangerous animal ordinance is fine after something has happened,” said Minot City Council member, Mark Jantzer.

This will be the first time pit bulls are allowed in city limits since 1987.