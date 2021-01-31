Minot officials look at ways to increase safety at intersections

One city in the Peace Garden State has reported over 50 accidents so far this year. Officials are trying to keep that number low, but some say their efforts might not be doing enough.

There have been 74 accidents in Minot since January 1st , according to a report from the Minot Police Department.

“I’ve seen a lot of car accidents, seen a lot of people that are in a hurry and they think they can beat the light,” said Dawn Godejohn.

Godejohn who manages Pipe Dreams is talking about the intersection of 20th Ave SW and South Broadway, right across from her store.

“When you have a lot of traffic going to Walmart, you get a lot of traffic going back and forth. So when they are going east or west, there’s a problem,” she said.

City Engineers are always looking for ways to keep drivers safe and manage the flow of traffic.

One example is a new roundabout that was installed last year in a different part of town, but Godejohn says that may not solve the issue.

“I don’t understand how it will solve a problem,” she added.

The city has over 1,000 intersections and close to 50,000 people. She says she makes sure to slow down and pay attention while behind the wheel.

My husband the other night, he was flashing his lights at me and I didn’t even see him. I’m more interested in the cars and what they are doing instead of the drivers and who they are.”

Other areas that were listed on the PD’s report were the 1100 block of South Broadway, 10th Street SW, and the intersection where Broadway and Burdick meet.