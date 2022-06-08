MINOT, ND (KXNET) — The Minot International Airport will conduct a full-scale emergency exercise later this month and city officials are looking for volunteers to play a part in the simulated disaster.

The drill is set for June 22 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The exercise will be held in conjunction with a number of local agencies, including the Minot Police Department, the Minot Fire Department, the Minot Public Works Department, Trinity Health, Community Ambulance, Ward County Emergency Management, Enbridge, the North Dakota Highway Patrol and the Minot Air Force Base.

While the event is only an exercise, it will be broadcast across emergency channels as a real event and realistic simulations such as smoke and sirens will be used.

Airport officials are asking the public to not come out to the airport to watch the drill or call 9-1-1 regarding the test.

Also, passengers at the airport that day should not panic if they witness elements of the simulated emergency and response.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires the airport to complete a full-scale emergency training exercise every three years.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the exercise should go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/7SRD2CD to register for the event.