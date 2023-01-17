MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Northern Plains Children’s Advocacy Center (NPCAC) in Minot will soon be receiving a new group therapy room thanks to a $20,000 gift from the Minot Area Community Foundation, Westlie Motor Company, and Power of the Purse.

Ever since 2020, the NPCAC has seen a 52% increase in the number of clients who need their services. Unfortunately, the staff experienced difficulties handling such a large number of patients, and many children have needed to wait upwards of months to begin mental health treatment. This need for assistance is what led the group to consider group therapy as an option to treat many children struggling with the same issues. Not only does this process shorten the waitlist for services from the NPCAC, but it also allows them to serve more children, and reduce the amount of time that they are in treatment.

In the Fall of 2022, NPCAC identified that there was a need in their community for group therapy — but unfortunately, the organization lacked the funds to build a proper room for the practice. The idea to fund the center’s group therapy room stemmed from Power of the Purse, who contributed an initial $5,000 sum towards the center’s needs. Westlie Motor Company then matched the donation and the PPREP Community Foundation Disaster Fund — an organization the MACF is a part of — delivered the remaining $10,000.

“This is a great opportunity to partner with one of our Giving Circles and a well-known, locally owned business to leverage philanthropic and private funds to make a significant impact towards addressing the increased need for mental health services in our area youth,” Minot Area Community Foundation President Jason Zimmerman said in a press release.

“Group therapy is an opportunity for children who have experienced trauma to meet, share their

stories, and receive support and education together. Their mental health is a priority to ensure a

better future for them and having the space to do that is critical” continued Executive Director of NPCAC Christal Halseth in the release. “We are very fortunate to be a part of a community that is invested in the lives of our children, and who will come together to ensure our children have every opportunity to heal. It shows them they are cared for and allows us to provide the services they need.”

To learn more about the NPCAC, visit their website. More information on the Minot Area Community Foundation can be found here.