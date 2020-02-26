Minot Out of the Darkness Walk coming in September

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. The annual Minot Out of the Darkness Community Walk is coming to Oak Park on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 12 p.m. to support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s (AFSP) education and support programs and its goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20 percent by the year 2025.

“Suicide touches 1 in 5 American families. We hope that by walking we will draw attention to this issue and keep other families from experiencing a suicide loss. Our ultimate goal is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide,” said Twyla Hofer, Minot Out of the Darkness Community Walk Co-Chair.

The Minot Out of the Darkness Community Walk is one of more than 550 Out of the Darkness Overnight, Community and Campus Walks being held nationwide this year. The walks are expected to unite more than 300,000 walkers and raise millions for suicide prevention efforts.

Last year, these walks raised over $21 million for suicide prevention. Last year, Minot’s walk raised over $35,000 and had more than 600 participants.

“These walks are about turning hope into action,” said AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia. “The research has shown us how to fight suicide, and if we keep up the fight, the science is only going to get better and our culture will get smarter about mental health. With the efforts of our courageous volunteers, and a real investment from our nation’s leaders, we hope to significantly reduce the suicide rate in the United States.”

Registration is from 12 to 1 p.m. with a 30-minute opening ceremony at 12:30. The walk begins at 1 and ends at 3 p.m.

CLICK HERE to register now for the walk and learn more.

