Cody Holte

Minot Papa John’s hosting fundraiser for Michael Fenner

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nearly two weeks ago, 18-year-old Michael Fenner of Minot tragically passed away in a hit and run accident.

And now, a local business is doing their part to help raise money for Fenner’s familly.

Papa John’s is hosting a fundraiser on Wednesday, in which 100 percent of the profits for the day will go to funeral costs and other needs.

Fenner was an employee at the restaurant, and his manager says he was everything you could want in an employee, and in a friend.

“He always had a good personality good mood he was always trying to do whatever he could to help out around the store. So, I also treat a lot of the people here like they’re family, and we try to — that’s something we try to do here is treat everyone like family, so I just wanted to help out as much as I could,” Papa John’s General Manager Brock Wilmer said.

Additional donations can also be made in store on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Cankerworms Treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cankerworms Treatment"

Mandan Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Businesses"

Weekly Bikes Rides

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weekly Bikes Rides"

RV Sales Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "RV Sales Up"

Summer Theater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Theater"

Officer Cody Holte

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer Cody Holte"

MANDAN HOMICIDE

Thumbnail for the video titled "MANDAN HOMICIDE"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/1"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-1-20"

Robert One Minute 6-1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-1"

Tips and Tricks dryer balls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks dryer balls"

Dickinson United Way in need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson United Way in need"

Fargo Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Update"

Sam's Club Closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sam's Club Closed"

Robert One Minute 5-31

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-31"

Watford City Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Track"

Pastor's Message of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pastor's Message of Hope"

Minot Black Lives Matter Protest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Black Lives Matter Protest"

COVID-19 Case Report 5-31

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Case Report 5-31"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge