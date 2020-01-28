Minot Park District gets ready for major upgrades

Warmer weather isn’t quite here yet, but some officials are looking ahead to brighter days.

Minot Park District is getting ready to replace a water slide that’s been in the community since 1985.

The new slide will completely replace the current one. The new water attraction will cost more than a million dollars, which will be paid for through bonds.

We spoke to the director of Minot Park District and he said they are working on much more.

“The warming house at Polaris Park is going to get a complete renovation and the outdoor hockey rink is going to get completely renovated. So we’re going to have new boards, new lights, new netting,” said Ron Merritt, Director of Parks.

The new slide is expected to be ready this summer for all to enjoy. Merritt said they’re also working on a few projects at the Roosevelt Zoo.