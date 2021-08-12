Minot Park District holds back to school bash for kids

Summer break may be coming to an end, but an area park district made sure kids had some fun at least one more time.

The Minot Park District held its annual Back to School Bash on Thursday.

Hundreds of kids and parents gathered at the South Hill Sports Complex where the grounds were covered with bouncy houses and games for everyone to enjoy.

They even had the tennis pro giving lessons to the kids. They also served a free lunch.

The park district holds this event every summer ahead of the school year.

