Minot Park District sees a 2% increase in preliminary budget

People in Minot could see a possible increase in property taxes next year.

Minot Park Board approved a preliminary budget for next year. The budget is projected to see a 2% increase from last year, coming in at $14.3 million. The director of parks says they are hopeful residents won’t see that much of a difference, or any at all.

“If your evaluation goes up about 1.8% which is the average that the mill value went up, you would be looking at about $8.70 from our portion of the tax bill,” said Ron Merritt, Parks Director.

Minot Park’s budget represents 12% of the overall tax bill for residents. Ward County, the city of Minot and Minot Public schools have yet to finalize a budget for next year.