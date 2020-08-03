Minot Park District takes advantage of low-interest rates for various projects

Coronavirus
Minot Park District is busy this summer completing various projects, and the staff there says it’s all thanks to the ongoing pandemic.

Interest rates are at an all-time low, and the park district is taking advantage of that. They took out a bond issue at the beginning of the construction season for 1.8%, which is historically low, and the director of the park district says the money couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We are doing a bunch of paving. Paving the parking lot at Leach Park. Paving the parking lot and adding a restroom at a trail on the west side of Minot. We are building a slide at Roosevelt Park pool, and a couple of projects that are thrown in there. At Polaris Park, we are doing a renovation of the hockey rink and the warming house,” said Ron Merritt.

Merritt says they’re looking at doing the same thing for different projects next summer.

