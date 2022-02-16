There could be changes coming to two local buildings, and your opinion is not only needed but wanted.

The Minot Park District is proposing some changes to the Maysa Arena and the Minot Municipal Auditorium, and its first two public forums happened on Monday.

Local residents were invited to share their opinions on the renovations and offer their own suggestions on what should and should not be included.

After the forums, the park district hopes to finalize the plans and get moving on making these changes.

“I think there’s a lot of options here on the table that should include anybody if they have any desire to get out and about,” said Minot resident Bruce Rostad.



“We have a growing population here in Minot,” said Ron Merritt, the executive director of the park district. “We have a younger demographic, and we’re making sure that we have things available for the people that want them.”

There will be one more public forum taking place on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. in room 201 at the Minot Municipal Auditorium.