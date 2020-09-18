Minot Park District wants your pumpkins

The Minot Park District is encouraging people to get into the Halloween spirit a little early and to show off their pumpkin carving skills.

Next month, the department will be hosting a first-ever free Pumpkin Walk at the Woodland Trail.

Right now, individuals and businesses can pledge a pumpkin or a few which be lit up and will line the trail for people to explore.

Staff says they found the idea after thinking about ways to get the community involved in fall fun at the parks.

“So we’re asking you to carve them at home, we’ll take care of lighting them and the candles and everything else for inside so you carve them, bring them to us and then we’ll get them all set up for you,” Director of Marketing and Development Elly DesLauriers said.

There are currently about 300 pumpkins pledged. The total goal is 500.

