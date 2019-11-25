Minot parking ramps sees slight profit

Last year, the city of Minot took over the operation of two troubled parking structures downtown.

The city is still entwined in legal battles with the developers of the two buildings, but on the financial side, things are starting to look up.

At the last meeting, members of the city council decided to officially adopt the rates that were already in place for the city.

Also at the meeting, the finance director for the city gave an update on the performance of the parking structure. He said they are seeing more interest from people about the structure, and the current numbers look good.

“The bottom line is in the operations budget it is slightly positive. It’s a little…revenue is more than expenses, which is what we like to see. However, there are some items that aren’t included in that, and that’s things like the depreciation of the ramp themselves and things like the capital projects,” said David Lakefield, Finance Director, City of Minot.

Those capital projects are the installation of the roofs on both parking structures and security systems. There is still a possibility of apartment buildings being put over the current structures, but nothing can happen until things wrap up in court.