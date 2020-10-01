Minot Parks District creates app to help you better find trails, parks and more

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A new Apple- and Android-friendly app rolled out on Thursday to help you better navigate Minot’s trails, parks and more, called Minot Parks District.

The app’s homescreen features local events, trails, facilities and parks all with the touch of a button.

You can even download a map as well.

There’s also tabs of what to do, see and know, and a services tab that alerts you of nearby restrooms, first aid, athletic facilities and more.

Executive Director of the Minot Park District Ron Merritt says he believes this app will be a huge asset to their staff and the community.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

wishes paused for Make-A-Wish

FURRY FRIDAY OCT 2

High School Volleyball

Class A Football

WDA Boy's Tennis

Beulah Football

Williston Pub. Schools Needs Subs

Westhope Helps

Needing Masks

Thursday, October 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Twins Homecoming

Oscar's Roses

Theater Upgrades

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/1

Dr. Wynne on Case Numbers

Halt on Evictions

Weather Whys: Odd clouds explained

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/1

Thursday's Forecast: Increasing clouds and colder highs

Native Youth Life Skills

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss