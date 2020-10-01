Minot Parks District creates app to help you better find trails, parks and more

A new Apple- and Android-friendly app rolled out on Thursday to help you better navigate Minot’s trails, parks and more, called Minot Parks District.

The app’s homescreen features local events, trails, facilities and parks all with the touch of a button.

You can even download a map as well.

There’s also tabs of what to do, see and know, and a services tab that alerts you of nearby restrooms, first aid, athletic facilities and more.

Executive Director of the Minot Park District Ron Merritt says he believes this app will be a huge asset to their staff and the community.