Minot Park Expansion

In 2016, Minot’s MAYSA complex expanded adding a third ice sheet. Now, the Park District is getting ready to add even more.

Minot Parks has major plans for the 6 acres right next to MAYSA arena.



The people we spoke with say they’ve heard public requests, and the land can help meet those requests.

“So this starts aways back. We did a five year planning process over the winter. We started last fall and we went through the winter and we had various public input methods including public meetings and people sent us ideas.” said Ron Merritt, Director of Parks.



People who attended meetings said they wanted more amenities for the community.

He added, “There were multiple projects that seemed like they would fit on a site such as this.”



Those proposed projects include a fourth sheet of ice, an aquatics center, and a field house.

“This MAYSA facility has been great over the years. Something that kind of sets us apart from others in the region. This land being right next to it made sense to acquire it.” says board member, Perry Olson.

Now that the land is purchased, and ideas are out there, the board member says its time to look at numbers.

Olson adds, “I guess what’s next comes down to what the appetite of the community is.”

Since the Minot Park District is taxpayer-funded, it will be up to the people to decide what they’d like to spend their tax dollars on.

Officials say a committee has already been formed to develop plans with specific costs to present to the community.