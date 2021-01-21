Minot Parks’ Fun Zone makes adjustments during pandemic

Coronavirus
Safe and fun indoor activities may be hard to come by in winter in North Dakota, especially during the pandemic.

That’s why Minot Parks made some adjustments to their Fun Zone, with state COVID-19 guidelines.

The area located at the Minot Auditorium consists of bounce houses and toys for kids 10 and under.

All equipment is sanitized by an EPA-approved cleaner after each session, and staff say they are happy to still provide a safe way for kids to escape the cold.

“We always feel like it’s good to provide things for the community to get out of the house and to enjoy the activity. We know people have been home a lot and we just wanted to provide something to get them out of the house with their little kids and to have a little fun during the day,” Minot Parks Recreation Manager, Ann Nesheim said.

The Fun Zone is free and open Tuesday through Thursday 9 a.m. to noon.

